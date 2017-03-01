Senate passes bill on breast reconstr...

Senate passes bill on breast reconstruction rights

A bill aimed at ensuring breast cancer survivors know their reconstruction rights unanimously passed the Senate on Wednesday and is now on its way to the House. Senate Bill 5481 would require the state Department of Health and the Health Care Authority, which oversees the Medicaid program, to create and implement an educational campaign about insurance coverage for breast reconstruction and prostheses.

