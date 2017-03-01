Senate passes bill on breast reconstruction rights
A bill aimed at ensuring breast cancer survivors know their reconstruction rights unanimously passed the Senate on Wednesday and is now on its way to the House. Senate Bill 5481 would require the state Department of Health and the Health Care Authority, which oversees the Medicaid program, to create and implement an educational campaign about insurance coverage for breast reconstruction and prostheses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC