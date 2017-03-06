Scout Awards

The Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America presented four local volunteer mentors the Silver Beaver Award at a special recognition ceremony Feb. 23. Only one award may be presented for every 60 troops in the council, making it a prestigious honor. a Raymond Carlyle, Sea Scouts - Skipper for Ship 630 and a retired machinery technician for the Coast Guard, Carlyle has been active in scouting for seven years and is also a district committee member and engineer for the training vessel MV Reliant on which he helps maintain and train both youth and adults in the mechanical systems of the vessel.

