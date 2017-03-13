Scot Squad star Chris has had a funny...

Scot Squad star Chris has had a funny old path to fame

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Record

Best known for his comedy turn in the BBC Scotland hit show, Chris Forbes could have had a very different future if he hadn't taken to the stage wearing a kilt and a See You Jimmy hat in America From the basketball courts of America to the bright lights of Scotland's stand up circuit - it's fair to say Chris Forbes has had an interesting route to his dream job. Best known for his comedy turn in the BBC Scotland hit show Scot Squad, Chris could have had a very different future if he hadn't taken to the stage wearing a kilt and a See You Jimmy hat in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv... Mar 14 casting 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Mar 9 breathitt county ky 5
News Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07) Feb 26 jessica norris 44
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb '17 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 18 at 9:04PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC