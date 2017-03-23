Save the Date: Practice sleuthing ski...

Save the Date: Practice sleuthing skills at Ridgefield First Saturday

Visitors can test their detective skills at Ridgefield First Saturday , when downtown Ridgefield will be turned into a giant board game of "CLUE." Pick up your detective notebook and learn about the crime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Overlook Park, South Main Avenue and Pioneer Street.

