Save the Date: Practice sleuthing skills at Ridgefield First Saturday
Visitors can test their detective skills at Ridgefield First Saturday , when downtown Ridgefield will be turned into a giant board game of "CLUE." Pick up your detective notebook and learn about the crime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Overlook Park, South Main Avenue and Pioneer Street.
