Save the Date: Mozart first among musical options
Vancouver USA Singers will present one of the greatest choral works ever composed, Mozart's "Requiem Mass," accompanied by full orchestra. The concert will also feature "All God's Children," a piece written for the 50th anniversary of the Vancouver USA Singers in 2013 by American composer Henry Mollicone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Thu
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC