RealWear Announces North American Expansion; Opens Vancouver, WA Office for Key Corporate Functions
RealWear today announced it is expanding operations and opening an office in Vancouver, Washington to fulfill early significant industry demand for the HMT-1 , the first voice-driven, completely hands-free, head-mounted tablet for connected industrial workers. The company's first major North American expansion will serve key corporate functions in anticipation of the general availability launch of the HMT-1 in July 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC