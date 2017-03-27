RealWear Announces North American Expansion; Opens Vancouver, WA Office for Key Corporate Functions

Company's First Major Expansion to Fulfill Growing Demand for HMT-1 Voice-Driven, Completely Hands-Free, Head-Mounted Tablet )-- RealWear today announced it is expanding operations and opening an office in Vancouver, Washington to fulfill early significant industry demand for the HMT-1 , the first voice-driven, completely hands-free, head-mounted tablet for connected industrial workers. The company's first major North American expansion will serve key corporate functions in anticipation of the general availability launch of the HMT-1 in July 2017.

