Portland police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting in Vancouver
On Tuesday, Portland police officers arrested a man suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle parked at a Vancouver gas station and convenience store following some kind of dispute early that morning. According to police, officers were first called to a Chevron fuel station convenience store, 13707 N.E. 28th St., around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC