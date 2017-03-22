Portland man appears in court in fraudulent-check case
A Portland man accused of cashing more than $67,000 in fraudulent checks around the Vancouver area made a first appearance Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court. Burt E. Wright, 62, appeared on suspicion of first-degree theft in connection with suspicious withdrawals made at various Riverview Community Bank branches in Clark County and Portland.
