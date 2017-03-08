Port of Vancouver prepares hotel demolition
The Port of Vancouver announced Thursday it will start dismantling segments of the old hotel as early as March 16. Crews will spend about four weeks tearing down 113 rooms in the north and west wings. Port officials said that the demolition isn't expected to impact traffic or visitors to WareHouse '23, the restaurant that opened in July at the hotel's old riverfront restaurant.
