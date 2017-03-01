Popular musician duo scheduled for Dueling Pianos at 190 Sunset

Set your calendar for a Sunday, March 12 brunch at 190 Sunset where popular Edmonds' musician, Nick Baker, will be joined by Mac Potts in an entertaining set of Dueling Pianos. Popular local author and musician, Nick Baker will be joined Sunday, March 12 by his long-time friend, Mac Potts for Dueling Pianos at 190 Sunset .

