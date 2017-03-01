Popular musician duo scheduled for Dueling Pianos at 190 Sunset
Set your calendar for a Sunday, March 12 brunch at 190 Sunset where popular Edmonds' musician, Nick Baker, will be joined by Mac Potts in an entertaining set of Dueling Pianos. Popular local author and musician, Nick Baker will be joined Sunday, March 12 by his long-time friend, Mac Potts for Dueling Pianos at 190 Sunset .
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC