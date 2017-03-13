Police: Suspected burglar fought with residents prior to death

The suspected burglar whom police found dead last week in a Vancouver apartment kicked in the door and fought with two male residents inside before he died, police said. Emmanuel Furrow, 31, of Vancouver was the aggressor in the incident, which took place at 12:25 a.m. on March 11 at the Marketplace Apartments, in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue, Vancouver Police Department Spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.