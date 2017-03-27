Police: Man beaten unconscious in eas...

Police: Man beaten unconscious in east Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

A man was walking to work in the 2500 block of Northeast 110th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when he encountered a man standing outside of a vehicle that was occupied by three other males, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said. The man walking by got scared and started to run, Kapp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ugly Women (Sep '14) 21 hr Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) 22 hr Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Sun Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Sun Brit No Terrorist 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Sun Big Bill Clintons... 2
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?! Mar 23 Gordon Leadfoot -... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 27 at 3:30PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC