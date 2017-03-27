On Call for Fentanyl

On Call for Fentanyl

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: First Nations Drum

Vancouver BC, one of Canada's largest and busiest port cities, is riddled with overdose victims - many ending up as dead bodies. At a ready to aid on the front line is Glenice Delorme, a young First Nations woman trained to administer Narcanon to overdose victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at First Nations Drum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?! Mar 23 Gordon Leadfoot -... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 30 at 3:59PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC