NuStar gets green light, but without oil
The city of Vancouver approved NuStar Energy's plans to retrofit two its terminals to handle ethanol, as long as it officially drops its application to handle crude oil. "As a mitigation condition of approval, the applicant must withdraw relating to handling and storage of crude oil," the city wrote in its decision, which was released Thursday.
