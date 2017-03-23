NuStar gets green light, but without oil

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The city of Vancouver approved NuStar Energy's plans to retrofit two its terminals to handle ethanol, as long as it officially drops its application to handle crude oil. "As a mitigation condition of approval, the applicant must withdraw relating to handling and storage of crude oil," the city wrote in its decision, which was released Thursday.

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 23 at 4:08PM PDT

Vancouver, WA

