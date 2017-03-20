Morning Press: Vancouver boy dies aft...

Morning Press: Vancouver boy dies after dental procedure; Igloo fire; a Jeopardy!a winner

Mykel Wayne Peterson went to a routine dental visit at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, 601 S.E. 117th Ave., and his dentist suggested a repair to previous treatment. But there were complications with the procedure, according to an online donation page set up for Mykel's family.

