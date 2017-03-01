Morning Press: Police shooting; fatal hit-and-run; Grant House sold
The man shot multiple times by a Vancouver police officer during an altercation Saturday in Uptown Village was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday. But court records do not indicate whether the wanted man, Dominic Tovar, fired his weapon, which police later found in the waistband of his pants.
