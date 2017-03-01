Morning Press: Police shooting; fatal...

Morning Press: Police shooting; fatal hit-and-run; Grant House sold

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Columbian

The man shot multiple times by a Vancouver police officer during an altercation Saturday in Uptown Village was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday. But court records do not indicate whether the wanted man, Dominic Tovar, fired his weapon, which police later found in the waistband of his pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07) Feb 26 jessica norris 44
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC