Mom of man shot by Vancouver police officer sentenced
The mother of a man shot by a Vancouver police officer during an altercation in Uptown Village was sentenced Wednesday to four months in jail for a drug-related conviction. Tavi Tovar, 39, of Vancouver pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Tue
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC