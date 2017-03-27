Man sentenced for attempted child rape
A Vancouver man who tried to solicit sex from underage girls that he met online was sentenced Friday to more than 8A1 2 years in prison. Mason J. Thomas, 37, pleaded guilty last month in Clark County Superior Court to commercial sex abuse of a minor, attempted second-degree rape of a child and possession of a controlled substance - heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
