Man faces attempted murder in gas station shooting
Edgar Quezada-Macias, 25, appeared in court Friday to face charges including first-degree attempted murder in a Vancouver gas station shooting earlier this week. A man accused of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle at a Vancouver gas station earlier this week appeared in court today to face charges of attempted murder.
