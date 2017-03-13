Man arrested after drive-by shooting ...

Man arrested after drive-by shooting near Vancouver Mall

A man faces a charge of drive-by shooting after he allegedly shot at a group outside of a Chuck E. Cheese's near the Vancouver Mall Wednesday evening. Jace D. Koch, 19, was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro, doing cookies in the parking lot near the restaurant, in the 7800 block of Vancouver Plaza Drive at about 6:40 p.m., Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

