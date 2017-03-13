Lyle resident named regional library trustee

Portia Masterson of Lyle has been appointed a trustee of Fort Vancouver Regional Library District by the commissioners of Klickitat, Clark and Skamania counties. Masterson is the author of "Bicycling Bliss: Riding to Improve Your Wellness," written from 24 years of experience owning a bicycle and bike accessory store in Golden, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.