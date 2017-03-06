Lobbyist to Vancouver leaders: Get re...

Lobbyist to Vancouver leaders: Get ready to play defense

The city of Vancouver's lobbyist - who represents the city's interests in Olympia - told council members this week to get ready to start playing defense. "We have been told that the budget is likely going to be a 'no new tax' budget," Mark Brown, the lobbyist, told councilors during a regular legislative update on Monday evening.

