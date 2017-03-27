Letter: Spread burden of homelessness

The March 12 story "Hope in Housing the Homeless" could be translated into "Hope for Hough and Esther Short residents who have to house the homeless" for the city and the county. The challenges marking the one-year anniversary of Lincoln Place are nothing the neighbors did not tell the Vancouver Housing Authority, before they built it: a Cost overruns for the $6 million construction costs and $30,000 over budget for lack of staff, i.e. 24-hour supervision/security and an on-call prescriber, for the mentally ill.

