Letter: Spread burden of homelessness
The March 12 story "Hope in Housing the Homeless" could be translated into "Hope for Hough and Esther Short residents who have to house the homeless" for the city and the county. The challenges marking the one-year anniversary of Lincoln Place are nothing the neighbors did not tell the Vancouver Housing Authority, before they built it: a Cost overruns for the $6 million construction costs and $30,000 over budget for lack of staff, i.e. 24-hour supervision/security and an on-call prescriber, for the mentally ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Tue
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC