Letter: Oliver fails to respect constituents
At the Port of Vancouver hearing regarding the oil terminal lease, only one person didn't speak with respect and constrained passion. The loud vitriolic response of Commissioner Jerry Oliver following community testimony was shocking! He repeatedly spewed how he was "sick and tired" of hearing about concerns of "environmentalists" when the port's vision is all about economic development.
