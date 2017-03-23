Letter: No need to spend big on genes
Why would anyone fall for paying $395, or even $335, to The Vancouver Clinic to have their genome mapped when both Ancestry and 23andMe offer the very same service for half that much? When those companies have special offers, which they often do, the price is $79. Both Ancestry and 23andMe sequence your entire genome and provide you with the results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|8 hr
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|8 hr
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
|120 KM SPEED LIMITS ! - What Are You Guys Smoki...
|8 hr
|BC GLOBAL WARMING
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|8 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|1
|OTTAWA - Everyone has Forgotten the POOR !
|8 hr
|POOR can GO SPIT
|1
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|8 hr
|Wise Up Wise Up
|1
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC