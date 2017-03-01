Letter: Move on from terminal proposal
Jim Luce's op-ed piece is plain common horse sense. Why continue to beat it to death? Do we need to remind the Port of Vancouver that opposition to the nation's biggest rail-to-marine oil terminal is strong and broad? It includes the cities of Vancouver and Spokane, the tribes of the Columbia River Treaty, numerous environmental groups, firefighters, International Longshoremen, and communities along the oil train routes on both sides of the Columbia River.
