Letter: Herrera Beutler will be watched
Utah congressional Rep. Jason Chaffetz has suggested that citizens facing health care cuts need to make purchase decisions between their new cellphones and health care insurance. He may be lucky enough to represent wealthy citizens who are not faced with such a dilemma.
