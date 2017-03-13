In Our View: School for Downtown

Having waxed poetically the other day about a proposal to develop Block 10 in downtown Vancouver, we would be remiss to ignore the other idea that has been presented to city leaders - a downtown elementary school built by Vancouver Public Schools. As part of a $458 million bond request that was approved by the public last month with 70 percent of the vote, school officials hope to create a magnet school near the downtown core.

