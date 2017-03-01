Historic preservation group has openings

The commission, made up of seven members, is responsible for reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; reviewing nominations and designating places on the Clark County Heritage register; conducting design reviews for changes to buildings and sites on the local register; reviewing and deciding applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties; and overseeing education and outreach. Applicants must have demonstrated interest, experience or knowledge of history, historic preservation, architecture or related disciplines, such as planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies or historic rehabilitation or restoration.

