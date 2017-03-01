Historic preservation group has openings

Historic preservation group has openings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The commission, made up of seven members, is responsible for reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; reviewing nominations and designating places on the Clark County Heritage register; conducting design reviews for changes to buildings and sites on the local register; reviewing and deciding applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties; and overseeing education and outreach. Applicants must have demonstrated interest, experience or knowledge of history, historic preservation, architecture or related disciplines, such as planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies or historic rehabilitation or restoration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07) Feb 26 jessica norris 44
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC