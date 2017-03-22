- Herrera Beutler will not support ACA replacement bill
Jaime Herrera Beutler listens to a question from David Letinich during an open town hall forum at 40 Et 8 Chateau in Vancouver on Jan. 16. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, announced this morning she will not support House Republicans' proposed Affordable Care Act replacement bill. "I remain steadfast in my commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare with health care solutions that better serve all residents of Southwest Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC