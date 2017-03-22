- Herrera Beutler will not support ACA replacement bill

Jaime Herrera Beutler listens to a question from David Letinich during an open town hall forum at 40 Et 8 Chateau in Vancouver on Jan. 16. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, announced this morning she will not support House Republicans' proposed Affordable Care Act replacement bill. "I remain steadfast in my commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare with health care solutions that better serve all residents of Southwest Washington.

