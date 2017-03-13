Heavy rain, snow melt could push swollen rivers to flood stage
The National Weather Service is warning that warmer temperatures, melting snow in the Cascades foothills and heavy rain could send some local rivers over their banks during the next five days. Weather service officials said the Columbia River could rise to nearly flood stage in Vancouver, Washington, by Thursday afternoon because of high runoff from tributaries.
Read more at Portland Tribune.
