Gunfire reported in Wal-Mart parking lot

Officers are investigating a fight early Friday morning at a Wal-Mart in Vancouver's Marrion neighborhood that reportedly ended in gunfire. Witnesses told police that between seven to 10 people got out of three cars and all started fighting in the parking lot at 221 N.E. 104th Ave., just after 3 a.m., Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.