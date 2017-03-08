- Grocer, housing planned for vacant ...

- Grocer, housing planned for vacant downtown Vancouver lot

Amanda Cowan/The Columbian Block 10, the last remaining vacant lot at the heart of downtown,could be home to apartments and retailers, including a grocery. A vacant lot in the heart of downtown Vancouver, known locally as Block 10, could be turned into a 250-unit apartment building with a grocery store, city officials announced today.

