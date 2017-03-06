Fire District 5 board to adopt budget
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Regional Training Center, 11606 N.E. 66th St., Suite 103. The fire district, which covers an unincorporated area generally north of the central and eastern parts of Vancouver, contracts with the city for fire protection and emergency medical services.
