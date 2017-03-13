Fire burning at Igloo Restaurant in Vancouver
The fire was reported just before 3:10 p.m. at 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd. Callers reported seeing flames from the second floor of the two-story building and hearing the sound of glass breaking. The Igloo, which dates to the 1940s, is owned by Jorge Estrada and his wife, Andrea Estrada, who purchased it in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC