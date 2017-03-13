Fire burning at Igloo Restaurant in V...

Fire burning at Igloo Restaurant in Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The fire was reported just before 3:10 p.m. at 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd. Callers reported seeing flames from the second floor of the two-story building and hearing the sound of glass breaking. The Igloo, which dates to the 1940s, is owned by Jorge Estrada and his wife, Andrea Estrada, who purchased it in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Mar 9 breathitt county ky 5
News Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07) Feb 26 jessica norris 44
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb '17 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 13 at 4:02PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC