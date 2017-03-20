Extra St. Patricka s Day patrols lead to 11 DUI arrests Friday
Police officers pulling extra patrols on St. Patrick's Day arrested 11 motorists for impaired driving, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Officers from Vancouver, as well as the Battle Ground and Washougal police departments and Washington State Patrol troopers, conducted more patrols Friday, paid for through a state grant aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road.
