Evergreen Public Schools names Deeder's successor
Evergreen Public Schools' Deputy Superintendent John Steach will take over for the retiring superintendent, John Deeder, at the beginning of August. The school board unanimously approved the appointment at its Tuesday school board meeting, where it also approved a resolution affirming the district's commitment to keeping students safe in light of fears over the Trump administration's immigration policies.
