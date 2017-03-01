Electric Lightwave sale official, jobs cut at Vancouver site
The layoffs were confirmed in an email by Shannon Paulk, a spokesperson for new owner Zayo Group. Twenty percent of the company's nearly 1,200 workers will be laid off, she said, and 10 percent of its Washington staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC