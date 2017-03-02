At their finest, family dinners are noisy, spirited and offer a good deal of comfortable insults. All are traits of dining experiences at the iconic Elbow Room Cafe on Davie St., where sass is served alongside slaw, as explored in a new musical of the same name that runs at The Cultch until March 12. Written by award-winning playwright Dave Deveau and directed by Cameron MacKenzie, Elbow Room Cafe: The Musical is the fifth full-length collaboration from the husband-and-husband creative duo.

