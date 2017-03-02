"Elbow Room Cafe: The Musical."
At their finest, family dinners are noisy, spirited and offer a good deal of comfortable insults. All are traits of dining experiences at the iconic Elbow Room Cafe on Davie St., where sass is served alongside slaw, as explored in a new musical of the same name that runs at The Cultch until March 12. Written by award-winning playwright Dave Deveau and directed by Cameron MacKenzie, Elbow Room Cafe: The Musical is the fifth full-length collaboration from the husband-and-husband creative duo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC