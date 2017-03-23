Comedian Nathan Fielder to open outerwear pop-up in Vancouver with...
Vancouver-born comedian Nathan Fielder-a former special correspondent for This Hour Has 22 Minutes now best known for Comedy Central's Nathan for You -is returning to his hometown this weekend to host the first-ever pop-up shop for his outerwear company, Summit Ice . Located at 138 East Broadway, the temporary shop will offer Summit Ice's unisex wind- and water-resistant soft-shell jackets , T-shirts , and tuques .
