COLUMN: Rail lines for the future

COLUMN: Rail lines for the future

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Surrey Leader

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has included $1 million in the state's 2017-19 budget to study the feasibility of a high-speed rail link between Vancouver and Portland. The study, which is to be complete by December, will examine costs and benefits of building a system which could see passenger trains travel at 400 km/h, with stops in Seattle and Bellingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Meyer (May '16) 7 hr breathitt county ky 5
News Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07) Feb 26 jessica norris 44
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb '17 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC