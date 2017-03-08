COLUMN: Rail lines for the future
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has included $1 million in the state's 2017-19 budget to study the feasibility of a high-speed rail link between Vancouver and Portland. The study, which is to be complete by December, will examine costs and benefits of building a system which could see passenger trains travel at 400 km/h, with stops in Seattle and Bellingham.
