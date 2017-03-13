Candlelight vigil set to support ACA, Medicaid
A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vancouver's Esther Short Park, 600 Columbia St., to call on U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Similar events are scheduled throughout the state.
