Candlelight vigil set to support ACA, Medicaid

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vancouver's Esther Short Park, 600 Columbia St., to call on U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Similar events are scheduled throughout the state.

