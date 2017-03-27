Camas man involved in state Route 14 crash

A Camas man was injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. Christian L. Hudgins, 19, was headed westbound on state Route 14 at 3:53 a.m. Sunday, when his 2006 Ford Fusion drifted off the highway at milepost 2 and struck a dot reader board post and electrical panel.

