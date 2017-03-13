Camas man in court in child porn case
A Camas man accused of possessing more than 300 files containing child pornography made a first appearance Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. Jorden D. Knight, 21, appeared on suspicion of 10 counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC