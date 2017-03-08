C-Tran, other agencies beta testing efare system using smart card

Now that The Vine has taken root, C-Tran is focused on its next project: changing the way riders pay for a bus fare. Later this year, rather than counting coins and paying in cash, public transit riders through the Vancouver-Portland metro area will be able to pay with a quick swipe of a smart card, bank card or smartphone via an electronic-fare payment system being implemented by C-Tran, Trimet and Portland Streetcar.

