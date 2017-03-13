Boy's death to undergo inquiry
State health officials have launched an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old Vancouver boy who died last week after complications from a dental procedure. The Washington State Medical Commission and the state Dental Quality Assurance Commission will investigate the circumstances surrounding the March 10 death of Mykel Wayne Peterson.
