BNSF, watchdogs settle coal dust lawsuit
In this Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, a BNSF coal train heading from Montana to British Columbia sits with one car partially off the track about one mile east of Wintler Park, in Vancouver, Wash. BNSF Railway and seven environmental groups in Washington and Oregon have settled a lawsuit saying that coal spilled from trains pollutes waterways in Washington state.
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
