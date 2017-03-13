Assault charge dropped in shooting

An assault charge was dropped Tuesday against a man who shot another man in the chest following an altercation in a Washougal intersection in March 2016. Trevor Hauzenberger, 24, of Vancouver had been charged with first-degree assault in Clark County Superior Court stemming from the shooting, which he argued was done in self-defense.

