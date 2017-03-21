Applause
The Friends of the Columbia Gorge named Don and Alona Steinke as the organization's 2016 Volunteers of the Year for their dedication to local environmental causes. The Steinkes have been active in community rallies related to the oil coal terminals and the proposed Kalama methanol plant.
